Leesville Road reverses decision, won’t seek forfeit against New Hanover

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leesville Road High School football team has reversed course and won’t seek a forfeit against New Hanover over the cancellation of last week’s game between the two schools.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played at Leesville on Thursday, Sept. 2, was not played due to the tragic shooting at New Hanover High School earlier that week.

The two teams tried to reschedule the game for the following Friday at Legion Stadium but the district wouldn’t allow the Wildcats to host the game because of a lack of officials due to three other games taking place in Wilmington that night.

Similarly, Leesville could not find enough workers to host New Hanover on Friday.

“It was never our intention to force a forfeit, as evidenced by the steps we took to try to play the game as scheduled. After further consideration, the unplayed game between Leesville Road and New Hanover will be a no contest, and we will continue to not seek the $2,500 restitution payment. We will seek to schedule another game for our Sept. 24 bye week,” according to a statement from Leesville Road.

