Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Father drowns at Wrightsville Beach trying to help son struggling against current

Wrightsville Beach approves earlier alcohol sales on Sunday
Wrightsville Beach approves earlier alcohol sales on Sunday
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man visiting Wrightsville Beach from Hickory drowned over Labor Day weekend.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department put out the following statement:

“On September 4th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 AM, officers with the Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. responded to U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in reference to a possible drowning.

A family from Hickory, NC was fishing on the South End of the beach near the jetty. The juvenile son went swimming and began to struggle against the current that was pulling him farther from shore. The father, Bhou Soutthivong, went in to help his son and he too, became distressed. Nearby kayakers and a charter boat noticed the two struggling and yelling for help. The son was pulled from the water by one of the kayakers but they were unable to retrieve Mr. Soutthivong. Mr. Soutthivong was pulled out of the water onto the charter boat where CPR was started on the way to the Coast Guard Station. Coast Guard personnel, along with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and EMS, continued CPR for approximately forty five minutes. Mr. Soutthivong was pronounced deceased at 11:28 AM.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event. We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
Azalea Festival
North Carolina Azalea Festival committee announces date for 2022

Latest News

The white, single cab Chevrolet truck (pictured) was seen multiple times prior to a break-in...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating truck
Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were pronounced dead Friday after being found...
Fort Bragg officials to discuss required name change — and they want your input
Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon television series The Summer I Turned Pretty in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Amazon TV series to film in Carolina Beach on Thursday
Oak Island house fire damage
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Oak Island