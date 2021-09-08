Senior Connect
Food Bank to announce name for new facility

By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the new Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington is built, the facility will have a name. The building will be named after a Wilmington business that donated $1 million to the capital campaign.

The name will be revealed at Wednesday morning and representatives from the business will be at the current facility located at 1314 Marsteller Street volunteering in celebration of the partnership

Last August, the Food Bank announced plans to move its Wilmington branch to the site of the former Village Plaza Shopping Center on Greenfield Street that was destroyed in a massive fire in 2018. That fire destroyed the area’s only grocery store, Everybody’s Supermarket. The new facility will be built on a five-acre tract located at 1000 Greenfield St.

The Food Bank at Wilmington has been in operation since 1990. The new facility will be nearly three times the size of the old location and allow for the distribution of an additional 4.2 million pounds of food — a 37 percent increase in distribution, according to officials with the Food Bank.

