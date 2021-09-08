Senior Connect
E-cigarette maker Juul to open facility in Research Triangle Park

By Michael Prunka
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – Juul plans to open a new facility in the Research Triangle Park area, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the e-cigarette producer said it plans to continue to “advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage usage.”

In June, Juul and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein reached a settlement that will require the e-cigarette company to pay $40 million and make changes in how it does business.

In July, the Wake County Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Juul, saying vaping is having a negative impact on students that endangers them and is a burden on the school system.

The full statement from Juul read:

“We are preparing to launch a new facility in the Research Triangle that will provide high-quality, full-time jobs for a diverse and inclusive workforce as part of our commitment to continue producing science and evidence about our products for our regulatory submissions. We will continue to seek to earn the trust of key stakeholders, including local officials, as we advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage usage.”

