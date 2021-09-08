Crews respond to early morning house fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews remain on scene of a house that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Oak Island.

A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a structure fire was reported on SE 12th Street at 5:30 a.m.

According to crews on scene, no injuries have been reported and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the way to the home.

WECT was sent this video by Leigh Anne Shepard, who was near the scene of the fire:

Oak Island house fire damage (WECT)

Oak Island house fire (WECT)

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on this page as they become available.

