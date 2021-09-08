Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Oak Island

Oak Island house fire damage
Oak Island house fire damage(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews remain on scene of a house that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Oak Island.

A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a structure fire was reported on SE 12th Street at 5:30 a.m.

According to crews on scene, no injuries have been reported and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the way to the home.

WECT was sent this video by Leigh Anne Shepard, who was near the scene of the fire:

Oak Island house fire damage
Oak Island house fire damage(WECT)
Oak Island house fire
Oak Island house fire(WECT)

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on this page as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
Azalea Festival
North Carolina Azalea Festival committee announces date for 2022

Latest News

Oak Island house fire
House fire in Oak Island
The board decided to require masks for students and staff for the remainder of the month, with...
NHC School Board votes on controversial student interrogation policy, extends mask mandate
The Food Bank in Wilmington has been in operation since 1990. The new facility will be nearly...
nCino to donate $1 million to local food bank
E-cigarette maker Juul to open facility in Research Triangle Park