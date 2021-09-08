Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COVID-19 concerns linger before ECU’s home opener

ECU has its first home game on Saturday with South Carolina.
ECU has its first home game on Saturday with South Carolina.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As East Carolina University prepares for its football home opener against South Carolina, the school deals with lingering questions surrounding COVID-19 and the large crowd expected.

Between 40 to 45 thousand fans are expected to attend Saturday’s game at noon, and ECU Police say it is one of the larger crowds they’ve had in several seasons.

“In the open stadium area and underneath of the concourse, fans will not be required to wear masks. It’s recommended. Follow CDC guidelines if they’ve not been vaccinated to please mask up for their safety and others around them. If they go into any of the enclosed spaces, then they will have to have a mask… because we currently have an indoor mask mandate.”

Capt. Chris Sutton, ECU Police

Capt. Chris Sutton says his department has been preparing for the crowds at home games since the end of last season, and that they’re working with other agencies to handle the large crowd.

According to ECU’s website, at least half of Pirate Nation is vaccinated.

With the Delta variant causing increased transmission across the country, the university says fans should keep in mind their personal safety and those around them when entering the stadium.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickleball court in Carolina Beach
Pickleball court in Carolina Beach raises some concerns from neighbors
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
Developers are making a new push to get the Rice Creek project moving forward, adding over 600...
Planned development may finally move forward after being put on hold for 15 years
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

High School Football
Leesville Road reverses decision, won’t seek forfeit against New Hanover
Southern Jaguars
Pender High football cancels Friday game due to COVID protocols
A positive COVID-19 test resulted in 18 players having to quarantine, officials said.
Ashley High football team pausing activities due to COVID-19
Murray Middle School is one of five North Carolina schools selected to receive this distinction...
Special Olympics North Carolina recognizes Murray Middle School for providing inclusive sports