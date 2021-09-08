Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating truck
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a truck that was seen at a new residential construction site on Big Island Road in Whiteville.
The white, single cab Chevrolet truck (pictured) was seen multiple times prior to a break-in and theft from the site.
According to CCSO, numerous items were stolen from the construction site including multiple power tools, air hose, drop cords, and a radio.
Anyone with information about the truck and/or the driver, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-662.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.