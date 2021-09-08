Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating truck

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a truck that was seen at a new residential construction site on Big Island Road in Whiteville.

The white, single cab Chevrolet truck (pictured) was seen multiple times prior to a break-in and theft from the site.

According to CCSO, numerous items were stolen from the construction site including multiple power tools, air hose, drop cords, and a radio.

Anyone with information about the truck and/or the driver, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-662.

