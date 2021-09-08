Senior Connect
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman, one-half of a couple charged in the January murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, was granted $250,000 bond with house arrest in a Wednesday court appearance, her attorney confirmed.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric are both under indictment in connection with the shooting death of Michelle Marlow at her workplace in Hickory on January 13.

Marlow’s family says they are devastated that Tangela Parker was granted bond.

On Wednesday, Tangela’s attorney says she was granted a $250,000 secured bond with house arrest. She will be ordered to have no contact with her husband and must live with her parents who plan to put up property for her to make the bond.

The attorney clarified that Tangela has not made the bond just yet.

Tangela’s attorney also says once she makes bond, she can only leave the house for doctor visits, attorney visits and court. The attorney says the defense agreed to have her under electronic monitoring, which means an ankle monitor.

Eric Parker faces an indictment as Accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape. Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July.

In August, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process. Taxpayers footed the $4,000 bill to bring them back.

