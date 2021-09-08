AirLink hits 20-year mark; VitaLink celebrates 30 years of service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AirLink, New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s helicopter medical transport program, is celebrating 20 years of service to the area.

The hospital brought the first full-time medical helicopter to the region in 2001.

Now, NHRMC has three AirLink helicopters that operate 24/7. They are based in Bolivia at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, in Whiteville at Columbus Regional Healthcare System and outside Jacksonville.

In April, AirLink hit a record high of patient flights in single month with 145. Last year, the helicopters completed more than 1,100 patient transports and logged a total of 184,267 miles flown.

VitaLink, NHRMC’s critical care ground transport, is celebrating 30 years of service.

Last year. VitaLink crews completed more than 17,000 patient transports, and logged more than 1.1 million miles.

“Over the years, AirLink and VitaLink have both experienced unprecedented growth coupled with major advances in clinical care and technology,” said John Popella, NHRMC’s director of critical care transport. “But one thing stands out above all else: The incredible dedication, perseverance, skill, care and heart that drives all that wear – and have worn – our uniform. Our teams care for our community with immeasurable compassion, skill, love and teamwork, and have touched tens of thousands of lives in our decades of service.”

