WPD: Pedestrian struck by SUV in downtown Wilmington
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person was struck by a vehicle in downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Officers responded to N. Front Street shortly after 1:15 a.m.
“Upon arrival, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by an SUV and both driver side tires after he walked into the roadway,” a news release from the WPD states. “The victim sustained injuries and was transported to NHRMC by EMS. WPD investigated and impairment of the driver was not a factor.”
No charges have been filed at this time, according to a WPD spokesperson.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.