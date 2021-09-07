Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD: Pedestrian struck by SUV in downtown Wilmington

A person was struck by a vehicle in downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to...
A person was struck by a vehicle in downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.(WCAX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person was struck by a vehicle in downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to N. Front Street shortly after 1:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by an SUV and both driver side tires after he walked into the roadway,” a news release from the WPD states. “The victim sustained injuries and was transported to NHRMC by EMS. WPD investigated and impairment of the driver was not a factor.”

No charges have been filed at this time, according to a WPD spokesperson.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
The scene on South College Road Sunday evening
Crews respond to crash near South College Road
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into...
GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets

Latest News

Scam Alert
Wilmington police issue warning about gift card scam
American Rescue Plan funds to assist with housing costs
New Hanover County launches pilot program to help with rental housing costs
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students
Azalea Festival
North Carolina Azalea Festival committee announces date for 2022