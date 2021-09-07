WPD: Pedestrian struck by SUV in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person was struck by a vehicle in downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to N. Front Street shortly after 1:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by an SUV and both driver side tires after he walked into the roadway,” a news release from the WPD states. “The victim sustained injuries and was transported to NHRMC by EMS. WPD investigated and impairment of the driver was not a factor.”

No charges have been filed at this time, according to a WPD spokesperson.

