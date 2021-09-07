Wilmington police issue warning about gift card scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) issued another warning Tuesday to the public about a gift card scam after receiving several calls in response to an alert last week.

This scam involves the victim being asked to buy a gift card (often an Amazon gift card) to make a bill payment or to buy something.

The request is not legitimate and could compromise your bank account.

Police are aware of several victims who have lost money through this scam, totaling $1.5 million.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is asked to call WPD (910) 343-3600.

A similar “secret shopper” scam was reported in Bladen County earlier this year.

