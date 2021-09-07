Senior Connect
Wilmington man receives 7 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses

At the time of Haynie's arrest, there were four other passengers in the vehicle including two minors
At the time of Haynie’s arrest, there were four other passengers in the vehicle including two minors(Gray tv)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to 84 months in prison Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Terry Dean Haynie, Jr., 32, pled guilty to the charges on August 27, 2020.

Haynie was arrested during a traffic stop on June 24, 2019. Officers found a loaded syringe sticking out of his pocket, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a safe key in his possession.

A search of his vehicle revealed a bookbag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, THC oil, a digital scale, and a safe with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Haynie later admitted to having sold more than 220 grams of methamphetamine during the months leading up to his arrest.

At the time of Haynie’s arrest, there were four other passengers in the vehicle including two minors.

