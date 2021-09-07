Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
The scene on South College Road Sunday evening
Crews respond to crash near South College Road
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into...
GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars the rest of our lives’
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina sees drop in COVID-19 cases