Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Goldston's Beach on Labor Day.
Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years
The scene on South College Road Sunday evening
Crews respond to crash near South College Road
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into...
GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
Under 500K without power in Louisiana
Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding