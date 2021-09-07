Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to improve intersection in Brunswick Forest begins today

Brunswick Forest Parkway and Low Country Boulevard
Brunswick Forest Parkway and Low Country Boulevard
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A project to improve an intersection in the Brunswick Forest neighborhood in Leland begins Tuesday. Drivers should expect delays for several weeks until the project is completed.

The scope of the project includes restriping Brunswick Forest Parkway and Low Country Boulevard, as well as installing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection.

Traffic control will be set up Tuesday morning. The left travel lane will be closed on Brunswick Forest Parkway in both directions, and the entrance to the Wellness Center near the tennis courts will be closed during the construction of the new single-lane roundabout.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in June 2021, but was pushed back due to manufacturing delays. To minimize disruptions and impacts to the community, the contractor waited to receive all materials before starting construction.

On Tuesday, the contractor is bringing in equipment and starting work to remove the existing concrete median and installing the new single-lane roundabout.

For more information on the project, visit its page on the Town of Leland website. See the image below for a map of traffic delays.

Construction is underway to install a roundabout at the intersection of Brunswick Forest...
Construction is underway to install a roundabout at the intersection of Brunswick Forest Parkway and Low Country Boulevard in Leland.

