Special Olympics North Carolina recognizes Murray Middle School for providing inclusive sports

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles P. Murray Middle School has been selected to receive national recognition from Special Olympics North Carolina for efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.

Murray Middle School is one of five North Carolina schools selected to receive this distinction and will be presented with a banner to hang in the school.

According to the news release, A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence.

Currently, more than 500 schools take part in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming in North Carolina, and these are among close to 8,000 schools nationwide.

The research-based model, supported by the Office of Special Education at the U.S. Department of Education, has been proven to be an effective way of promoting meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities.

The program is credited for reducing bullying, teasing, and offensive language, while increasing the confidence of students with disabilities and promoting a socially inclusive school climate.

