North Carolina Azalea Festival committee announces date for 2022
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival announced the date for the 2022 festival in Wilmington Tuesday.
The 75th Azalea Festival will be held April 6-10, 2022.
After the 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival was restructured to include several events throughout the year, including the recently-held concerts and street fair in August.
