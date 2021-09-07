Get Fit with 6: September challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s focus centers around improving balance and core.

“Standing fire hydrants, surrenders, and skaters: all great for the core and balance,” said Amy Stewart, personal trainer Back to Basics.

Standing Fire Hydrants

Stand with your legs hip-width apart. Bend your left leg to 90 degrees.

Lean your trunk forward and squeeze your core. Lift your leg to 45 degrees without moving the rest of your body.

Lower your leg to starting position to complete 1 rep.

Do the same thing with your other leg.

“You’re going to be balancing on one foot so you’re working your core, but if this is really hard for you to do, you can grab a chair and use it to balance grab until you become more comfortable and more balanced,” said Stewart.

Skaters

“It’s a cardio move also, so we will be working that and your core and your balance,” said Stewart.

Stand with knees slightly bent.

Standing on one foot, cross your opposite foot behind you and then laterally hop.

Alternate opposite leg crossing behind you.

If you don’t want to jump, you can just walk side-to-side like a curtsie.

Surrenders

Standing with your hands behind our head.

Your feet are even with each other.

Take your right leg and then kneel down, bring your left down, even with your right one.

Come back up on that right foot and stand up.

Alternate which leg you start with.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.