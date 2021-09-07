Free clean up week at Brunswick County landfill being held next week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, at the Brunswick County Landfill free of charge Sept. 13-18, 2021.

Individuals can dispose of metal, tires, electronics, appliances, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris in their designated area at the landfill during this week. Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees.

For questions, contact Brunswick County Operation Services at (910) 253-2520 or email operationservices@brunswickcountync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.