First Alert Forecast: sun, storms, and surf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! I hope you and yours had a great Labor Day weekend. Looking ahead, you an expect...

SUN will fuel daily temperature trips to the 80s for most or all of the next seven days. Muggy 70s are the target for morning lows early in the period; the long September nights ought to support a few late-week dips into the 60s.

STORMS and showers will dot the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. Rain odds of 40% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, 20% Friday, and 10% Saturday through Monday. So, there will be lots of dry time through the period.

SURF will harbor an increasing rip current risk on swell from distant Hurricane Larry. Breakers will trend from one to three feet Tuesday to three to locally seven feet for the middle and late-week days. Water temperatures: near 79.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a modest uptick in shower and storm chances later this week - right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, beastly storms like Larry stay away from the Cape Fear Region through the remainder of Hurricane Season. But there is still about two-and-a-half months to go, so please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane.

