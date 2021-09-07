COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “The Adventure Begins” - Kindergarten teacher needs educational kits and games for students

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A kindergarten teacher at Blue Creek Elementary School in Onslow County needs your help. She’s trying to raise enough money for her DonorsChoose project. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

Jen Hulst is hoping to raise $1,038 to purchase educational kits and games for her students.

“I am seeking donations for new reading and math resources,” Hulst says. “I am moving from 3rd Grade to Kindergarten and have to build a whole new classroom focusing on that grade level. I am hoping to get reading materials that focus on phonics, decoding skills, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension, concepts in print, letter- sound correlation and a whole lot more. To enhance math skills I am acquiring resources that focus on counting and cardinal order, describing and comparing attributes, identifying shapes, and more. I want my Kindergarteners to have all of the resources they need to grow academically.”

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

