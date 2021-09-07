Senior Connect
New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
By Kendall McGee
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School will be implementing a clear backpack policy in the coming weeks, district leaders confirmed Monday.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools clarifies the policy mandating students wear clear backpacks is not district wide, and was initiated by New Hanover High School principal Philip Sutton.

Classes resume at New Hanover High following school shooting, principal outlines safety protocols

The principal also plans to introduce additional safety measures, including “establishing a restorative planning committee involving students, parents, and staff in conversations about safety measures specific to NHHS,” an email from a spokesperson said. “New Hanover County Schools is currently working on a comprehensive, districtwide safety plan that will help prevent an incident like this in the future.”

Additionally, county commissioners took a major step on Friday to address violence in schools and the community by authorizing County Manager Chris Coudriet access to $350 million to do just that.

Families were notified of the change via email Monday night. The policy is expected to go into effect on October 11.

