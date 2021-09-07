Senior Connect
City of Wilmington appoints Tony Caudle as city manager

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following Tuesday’s agenda briefing, Wilmington City Council appointed Tony Caudle as city manager, effective immediately.

Caudle was named interim city manager earlier this year following the retirement of city manager Sterling Cheatham.

Prior to his stint as interim city manager, Caudle served as Wilmington’s deputy city manager.

“During his time as Interim City Manager, Tony has confirmed our belief that he is the right person to lead the city organization,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “He has adeptly managed a transition in administrative leadership and strikes an important balance between continuity and fresh vision. During Tony’s 12 years as deputy manager and interim manager, Wilmington has made incredible strides while also navigating major challenges like hurricane response and recovery. I have every confidence in his ability to maintain the successes and progress we have come to expect of our city.”

Caudle previously served as town manager for Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Black Mountain, N.C., and as city manager of Woodruff, S.C.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the City of Wilmington in this leadership role,” said Caudle. “Building an efficient and effective city organization requires a great deal of time, dedication, and a shared commitment to public service. I will work hard every day to honor City Council’s trust in me, support and develop our city’s workforce, and provide a high level of service to the people of Wilmington.”

Caudle began his career in public administration in Asheville as a city planner and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

