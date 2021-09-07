Ashley High football team pausing activities due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley High School football team is pausing all activities due to COVID-19, according to New Hanover County Schools.

A positive COVID-19 test resulted in 18 players having to quarantine, officials said.

“Ashley will cancel their game on Friday, September 10th, against Knightdale,” a New Hanover County Schools news release states. “Players who have to quarantine will resume practice on Tuesday, September 14th. The team will play in next week’s junior varsity and varsity games vs. Laney. Players who are not in quarantine will continue to practice.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.