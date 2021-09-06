Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman, 76, stabbed to death after fight with roommate, deputies say

By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A fight between two elderly female roommates in Florida turned deadly when one stabbed the other multiple times, authorities say.

Suzanne Dickens, 76, was stabbed to death Saturday inside her Orange County, Florida, home after a dispute with her roommate, 79-year-old Thelma Atterbury, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested Atterbury, who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her...
Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her roommate, 76-year-old Suzanne Dickens, to death at their home.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Daynalee Oriental, who was visiting her mother in the neighborhood at the time, says the incident is hard to wrap her head around.

“I am shocked because it’s four old ladies that live there, like what could y’all possibly be arguing about?” she said. “If someone would have told me without me seeing it, I wouldn’t have believed it because it’s no noise – it’s just four old ladies – like the whole neighborhood is just quiet.”

Other neighbors say the incident could’ve been handled differently.

“Just sad that somebody lost their life over probably a silly argument,” said a neighbor only identified as Christie.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Grover
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
West Brunswick High School
Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm
Fat Pelican owner Danny McLaughlin.
Some business owners lenient with New Hanover County mask mandate
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Richard Donald Mills Jr.
Wilmington man facing kidnapping, rape charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
With evacuation orders lifted, some residents are returning to South Lake Tahoe.
Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as wildfire stalls
With evacuation orders lifted, some residents are returning to South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex...
Tom Brady had COVID-19 in February, report says
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
One week after Ida, residents still reeling