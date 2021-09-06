Two UNCW soccer players earn CAA honors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of UNCW soccer players received CAA honors Monday.

Freshman goalkeeper Kaylie Bierman was named the conference’s Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week while forward Nicolas Molina is the co-recipient of the Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Award.

Bierman, who has started all four games for the Seahawks this season, posted the first shutout of her career in a 2-0 victory over Coastal Carolina.

This marks the second straight week she’s earned the CAA Rookie of the Week honor.

Molina, a graduate student, scored two goals to help the Seahawks in a 3-1 victory over Jacksonville last Saturday. He is the first UNCW men’s player to record two goals in a game since Phillip Goodrum against VCU in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.