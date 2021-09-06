Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two UNCW soccer players earn CAA honors

(Source: UNCW)
(Source: UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of UNCW soccer players received CAA honors Monday.

Freshman goalkeeper Kaylie Bierman was named the conference’s Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week while forward Nicolas Molina is the co-recipient of the Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Award.

Bierman, who has started all four games for the Seahawks this season, posted the first shutout of her career in a 2-0 victory over Coastal Carolina.

This marks the second straight week she’s earned the CAA Rookie of the Week honor.

Molina, a graduate student, scored two goals to help the Seahawks in a 3-1 victory over Jacksonville last Saturday. He is the first UNCW men’s player to record two goals in a game since Phillip Goodrum against VCU in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Grover
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
The scene on South College Road Sunday evening
Crews respond to crash near South College Road
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification
West Brunswick High School
Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

Latest News

Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Together on TV again in ‘You Bet Your Life’ (1on1 with Jon Evans podcast)
ECU gameday prep App. State
ECU ready for the bright lights of opening night against App. State
Friday Night Football
Friday Night Football: Week 3
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 3
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 3