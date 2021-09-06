Senior Connect
Ocean rescue crews report dozens of rescues at area beaches

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - High surf created by storms offshore resulted in dozens of rescues at Wrightsville Beach and other area beaches this weekend.

But, while the flag today isn’t red, ocean rescue crews say it’s important to never take shallow water for granted.

Even standing in waist deep water, you can be drawn out by a rip current.

Lifeguards say it’s important to bring a flotation device out in the ocean with you.

They also say rip currents can pop up at any time, even if the surf isn’t churning like it was this weekend.

“The number one thing is, always, don’t panic,” said Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt. “You know, these aren’t going to carry you out miles out into the sea — probably 15 maybe 20 30 yards max — and it’s going to reside, and you’re gonna be able to come back in.”

Ocean rescue crews are expecting the rip current threat to be higher later this week with Hurricane Larry moving to the north along the east coast.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

