Goldston’s Beach to become a year-round destination, first time in 100 years

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - Things are changing around White Lake — Goldston’s Beach will stay open through Christmas time this year in hopes of of becoming a year-round destination for locals and out-of-town visitors.

Goldston’s opened in 1921, but this will be the first year ever that the popular White Lake spot will be open past Labor Day.

“We’ve got some special events lined up in the next couple of weeks that we’re excited about,” said Goldston’s Beach President Jake Womble.

Womble said this is an effort to bring more people into White Lake during the typical off season, when the water is too cold.

Local shops and restaurants will be open on the property, and they are hosting concerts, and smaller events for locals. Some of those smaller events will be trivia nights every Thursday through Saturday, and live music at The Glass Bottom Bar on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Everything used to shut down on Labor Day weekend,” said White Lake resident Brian McCrae. “It’s kind of exciting for us to have a place down here — that we’re gonna have a place to come down and the new bar scene that we have down here — all the locals are excited about it. You know, because before, you made your own entertainment down here if you came down after Labor Day weekend, but we’re excited about it.”

Out-of-town visitors are looking forward to the holidays on the beach. “I would love to see how the beach would be decorated at Christmas,” said Katie Daniels.

Womble is a fourth-generation owner of Goldston’s, hoping to build on what his family started 100 years ago.

“[I’m] wanting to make this place a family-oriented environment and atmosphere; that’s what my granddaddy strived for and I’m gonna build on his legacy,” he said.

To kick off the post-Labor Day events, Parmalee is playing a benefit concert on Saturday, September 11th at Goldston’s. While this is the first big-name artist to play there, Womble hopes to bring in more artists that will attract more than just White Lake residents.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Womble said. “The feedback we’ve gotten, especially from locals, has all been positive. It makes me feel good trying to make a change and better White Lake, and bring White Lake back to what it used to be.”

