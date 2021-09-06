First Alert Forecast: Larry to kick up the surf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day! Your First Alert Forecast period opens with powerful Hurricane Larry steaming northwestward through the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. Though Larry is likely to never track west of the longitude of Bermuda, the Cape Fear Region - and most of the East Coast - will feel its impact as significant long period swells extend shoreward. Expect breaking waves of one to four feet for Labor Day and Tuesday trending to three to locally seven feet from Wednesday to the weekend. With surf temperatures still around an inviting 80 degrees, swimmers should stay vigilant for rip currents. The risk for rip currents on this Labor Day is moderate; a few high-risk days are not out of the question for later in the week.

Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day features plentiful sunshine, isolated clouds, and just an outside chance of a pop-up shower or storm. After a recent period of cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels, a summery feel will return to the Cape Fear Region with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values extending deeper in to the 90s in many cases. Sunset is 7:32. Have a happy and safe day!

Hopefully, beastly storms like Larry stay away from the Cape Fear Region through the remainder of Hurricane Season. But there is still about two-and-a-half months to go, so please make sure you stay vigilant and prepared with the resources your First Alert Weather Team outlines here: wect.com/hurricane.

