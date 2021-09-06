Senior Connect
16-year-old killed, two others hurt in shooting in north Charlotte

One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte
One dead, two others injured in shooting in north Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in north Charlotte.

Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity Road.

Police said a male teenager died at the scene.

Police said two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and to the neck.

No other information was provided.

Check back to wbtv.com for updates on this story.

This was the second triple shooting on Sunday in Charlotte.

Police said around 4 a.m., one person died and two other people were injured in a shooting on Springview Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody in either of the shootings, or what the motives were.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

