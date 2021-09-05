Senior Connect
Second annual UNITY Fest inspiring youth in Bladen County

Second annual U.N.I.T.Y Fest in Bladenboro.
Second annual U.N.I.T.Y Fest in Bladenboro.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Music, games, and networking all happened Saturday at U.N.I.T.Y Fest Incorporated’s community day. The event, held in Bladenboro, is hosted by the non-profit working to enhance the lives of youth in Bladen County.

“Basically, to give resources that we didn’t have 10 years ago when we were graduating school, give them to the kids,” said U.N.I.T.Y Fest Vice President Jermail Rogers.

Community members gathered to donate backpacks and school supplies, supporting kids who can’t afford things they need to get a basic education before heading in to the next chapter of their lives. “It’s cool you know, not go to college but have a trade, you know learn how to start a business through us, through our programs and different stuff like that, we’re bringing credit awareness to these kids, mental health awareness, things we didn’t have ten years ago in Bladen County,” Rogers said.

Small business owners came from near and far to inspire the younger generation, and contribute to U.N.I.T.Y Fest’s mission. “Help the community, to be that model, that leader for the youth, and it means so much to me,” said Ariel Johnson. U.N.I.T.Y Fest President and small business owner Qualynn McDowell said “they know they can do many different things to be successful.”

All for one main goal--“they’re next, they are the future and if we’re gonna put all of this in their hands we gotta get them equipped and prepared for that chapter of their life,” said Rogers.

For more information about the event or to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

