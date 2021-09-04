Senior Connect
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Jennifer Lynn Grover
Jennifer Lynn Grover(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Jennifer Lynn Grover, 24, is five-foot-six with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank-top and shorts. Police say she is injured and possibly endangered.

Grover was last seen Friday night and is expected to be with her boyfriend traveling in a silver Ford Explorer.

Anyone who sees Grover is asked to call 911. Police ask anyone with information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609.

