Wilmington Police searching for missing woman
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.
Jennifer Lynn Grover, 24, is five-foot-six with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank-top and shorts. Police say she is injured and possibly endangered.
Grover was last seen Friday night and is expected to be with her boyfriend traveling in a silver Ford Explorer.
Anyone who sees Grover is asked to call 911. Police ask anyone with information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609.
