Talking with Todd: ‘The Price is Right Live!’ host speaks ahead of Wilmington return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big money and big prizes are up for grabs when “The Price is Right LIVE!” comes on down to Wilmington next week.

The show returns for a two-night run at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center Sept. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. The lights, sounds, and spectacle will make you feel like you’re in Hollywood at the famed Bob Barker Studio.

WECT’s Gabe Ross spoke to host Todd Newton ahead of the show’s arrival and spoke on a number of topics. The most notable: how the stage show that relies heavily on audience participation is navigating the concerns of a global pandemic. Click the video above to see the full interview.

The current incarnation of the CBS Daytime television staple is celebrating its 50th year on the network. Originally hosted by legendary emcee, Bob Barker, comedian Drew Carey was tapped to host following his retirement in 2007. It’s a job Newton auditioned for, too.

Newton says all the crowd-favorite games will be on hand including Plinko, Punch-A-Bunch, and the Big Wheel.

Tickets are on sale for both nights through the Wilson Center’s Website.

For more information, including contestant registration and official rules, visit PriceIsRightLive.com.

