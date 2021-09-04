First Alert Forecast: Beautiful holiday weekend weather continues, Larry to create rip current risk soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! This weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend features weather for summer and fall weather lovers alike! This evening, expect temperatures to remain in the comfortable upper 70s and lower 80s for any outdoor dining or grilling. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s! To catch the sunrise, make sure you’re up by 6:45am.

As for tomorrow, expect another clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 60s - and perhaps 50s in isolated cases - and finishes with a toasty Labor Day Monday with humid 90s sneaking back into the fold.

Enjoy sunshine, seasonably warm afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s after a cool start, and fresh north and east breezes reinforcing lower-than-normal humidity levels. And in the 79-degree surf: expect one to two-foot breakers to harbor a low rip current risk. Storm chances ought to stay low and favorable for your outdoor activities!

Catch more details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App!

In the tropics: Larry is destined to be powerful and long-lasting Atlantic hurricane. A break in a high pressure ridge should let Larry curve away from North America by early next week. In the unlikely event this friendly track does not materialize, your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated. A period of enhanced swell, surf, and rip current activity will develop by Labor Day in any case, so please stay focused and prepared by going to wect.com/hurricane.

