Wilmington Riverfest canceled for second-straight year due to COVID-19

The Wilmington Riverfest typically attracts thousands of people to downtown Wilmington ever year.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the second year in a row, the Wilmington Riverfest has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“As the COVID-19 cases in New Hanover County continue to rise, the Riverfest Board has been monitoring the guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ... although discussions have been complex and difficult, we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest, that we cancel the 2021 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19 for the second year in a row,” the festival’s organizers announced in a Friday morning Facebook post.

Riverfest was originally set for the weekend of Oct. 1. Next year’s date is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 7-9, 2022.

“Public safety is our number one priority, and with some discussion with city officials and law enforcement, this is the best course of action,” the post continued. “Though we are disappointed too, we are not discouraged, and know that our 2022 Riverfest will be bigger and better.”

In 2019, Riverfest celebrated 40 years as one of the largest events in Wilmington. It was created in February 1979, by a group of Wilmingtonians interested in showcasing downtown Wilmington and the Cape Fear River.

