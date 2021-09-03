Wilmington man facing kidnapping, rape charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is currently jailed on rape and kidnapping charges following his arrest Thursday, according to officials with the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release states that officers executed a search warrant at the home of Richard Donald Mills Jr. Thursday night where he was taken into custody and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree sex offense.

No other details about the alleged crimes were provided.

Mills Jr., 64, was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.25 million bond.

