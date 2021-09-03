Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington man facing kidnapping, rape charges

Richard Donald Mills Jr.
Richard Donald Mills Jr.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is currently jailed on rape and kidnapping charges following his arrest Thursday, according to officials with the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release states that officers executed a search warrant at the home of Richard Donald Mills Jr. Thursday night where he was taken into custody and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree sex offense.

No other details about the alleged crimes were provided.

Mills Jr., 64, was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.25 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of student who was charged with shooting at high school
Mother of NHHS shooting suspect: ‘They failed my child and they failed me’
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Coronavirus from CDC web site
COVID-19 cluster identified at Eaton Elementary School
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
NC Treasurer Dale Folwell asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
“Employment crisis is as real as COVID-19”: State treasurer asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Wilmington Riverfest typically attracts thousands of people to downtown Wilmington ever year.
Wilmington Riverfest canceled for second-straight year due to COVID-19
Two median locations that allowed left turns from U.S. 74/76 along a stretch in Columbus County...
NCDOT to rework 2 left turns on U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County hosting free cleanup week beginning Sept. 13
There are about 80 different entrances and exits to New Hanover High School according to school...
School leaders weigh in on metal detectors, additional law enforcement ahead of joint meeting