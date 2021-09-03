Senior Connect
West Brunswick High varsity volleyball pausing team activities due to COVID

Volleyball
Volleyball(WJHG)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Another high school volleyball team in Brunswick County is halting all team activities due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the West Brunswick High School varsity volleyball team is suspending all team activities “out of an abundance of caution” for the safety and health of students and staff due to virus impacts within the program.

The team will resume activities as soon as possible, the release stated.

Earlier this week, the district announced that the South Brunswick High School team was taking a similar pause due to the effects of the virus within the program.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

