School leaders weigh in on metal detectors, additional law enforcement ahead of joint meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The safety of students will be the only item on the agenda when the school board, county commissioners and law enforcement meet Friday morning.

County Commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman told WECT she would favor metal detectors in schools to prevent another shooting like the one Monday at New Hanover High School.

But, members of the school board aren’t sure that’s the answer.

“There are about 80 different entrances and exits to New Hanover High School and there’s definitely a way to hop on and off campus really easy because of location, so that would be a really kind of a large feat to do,” said school board member Stephanie Walker.

School board member Judy Justice agrees.

“I don’t know if metal detectors are going to be effective,” said Justice. “They’re going to be very expensive and as I said we need to be focusing on the whole child, early from the very beginning and put support in place, so they don’t feel like they have to go to that level in order to be on our campuses.”

Another option could be more law enforcement on campuses.

Justice, who worked at Laney High School and has grandchildren in the district, has doubts on whether that is the solution.

“I don’t know how adding extra SROs would necessarily make a change in any of that,” said Justice. “If anything we need to be adding more guidance counselors.”

Both options will likely be brought up during Friday’s meeting.

Walker says she is ready to talk about all possibilities that will make students feel safer when they go to school.

“I’m never a black-and-white thinker,” said Walker. “I always know that there’s areas of gray and I want to know everything before I make a decision.”

Leaders will meet Friday morning at 9:30 at the NHC Board of Education Center on 13th Street.

The groups plan to stream the meeting on the county’s TV channel, and on the school system’s YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.