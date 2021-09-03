Senior Connect
Reminder: Statewide ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign now in full swing for Labor Day weekend

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As drivers hit the road this busy Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers across North Carolina will be stepping up enforcement through patrols and checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” Labor Day campaign, sponsored by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, runs through Sept. 12 and involves all law enforcement agencies, including local police, sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders in North Carolina.

Motorists caught driving while impaired face the possibility of jail time, lost driving privileges, and hefty fines.

