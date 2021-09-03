Senior Connect
North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As federal unemployment benefits end in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper Thursday issued an Executive Order that reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements after Sept. 4, 2021.

Executive Order No. 231 reinstates the waiting period for unemployment benefits under state law and directs the Division of Employment Security to resume charging of employer accounts for all individuals paid unemployment benefits, including those unemployed for reasons related to COVID-19.

Under the Order, all unemployment claimants will be subject to a one-week waiting period before they may receive their first unemployment benefit payment, as is required under state law.

Employers’ unemployment accounts will be charged each quarter for all employees who were paid unemployment benefits that quarter.

The reinstatement of the waiting week and employer charging coincides with the end of federal pandemic unemployment programs and the expiration of federal reimbursement for some benefits related to COVID-19.

For weeks beginning after Sept 4, state unemployment benefits will be the only benefits available in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

