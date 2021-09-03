NHC School Board members train on parliamentary procedure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board met for a training Thursday afternoon going over effective meeting strategies.

The strategies follow Robert’s Rules of Order, a parliamentary procedure and one of the policies the board follows.

The meeting gave the board knowledge on how to handle motions appropriately and maintain fairness to all parties involved.

“Learning to do our meetings in order is important,” said school board member Stephanie Walker. “I think it’s going to help a lot with decorum, it’s going to help a lot with time management and I’m very happy that we had a professional here to help train us.”

The board took a quiz and also participated in a mock meeting displaying the rules discussed in the presentation.

The training was planned before the school board meeting on July 13, where members struggled to maintain control of the audience.

