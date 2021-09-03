Howe Street in Southport reopens following sewer pipe replacement project

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials announced Friday that Howe Street — the main thoroughfare in the city — has reopened to traffic just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The closure was necessary so construction crews could replace decades-old sewer pipes underneath the roadway.

“This was a big project for the city, and a critical step for safeguarding Southport’s infrastructure. We’re glad to see Howe Street back open well-ahead of the mid-September deadline. We know that this was an inconvenience to our citizens and visitors, but we truly appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility,” said Tom Stanley, Southport’s director of public works.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.