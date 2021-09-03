Senior Connect
Howe Street in Southport reopens following sewer pipe replacement project

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Sep. 3, 2021
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials announced Friday that Howe Street — the main thoroughfare in the city — has reopened to traffic just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The closure was necessary so construction crews could replace decades-old sewer pipes underneath the roadway.

“This was a big project for the city, and a critical step for safeguarding Southport’s infrastructure. We’re glad to see Howe Street back open well-ahead of the mid-September deadline. We know that this was an inconvenience to our citizens and visitors, but we truly appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility,” said Tom Stanley, Southport’s director of public works.

