Gloria Gaynor promises uplifting, upbeat performance when she visits the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gloria Gaynor is surviving and thriving.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform at the Wilson Center on the campus of Cape Fear Community College at 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 6.

She said fans can expect “lots of good music” and “something old, something new, something borrowed but nothing blue.”

Of course, her performance will include the most famous song on her resume, “I Will Survive.”

“Once upon a time, I was a little bit down about it because I felt like people thought that was the only song I had done,” she revealed. “But now I’ve grown to understand that it is the core of my purpose. It’s uplifting and inspiring and I can always know that people are going to be encouraged by that song.”

She said the song always brings audiences to their feet.

In embracing that the song is the core of her purpose, Gaynor recently launched her, “I WILL SURVIVE by Gloria Gaynor,” merchandise by Amazon. The line features inspirational and encouraging designs on t-shirts, sweatshirts and smartphone accessories.

“There are T-shirts and sweatshirts for young people and people of all ages in the line,” she said. “I am partial to the one with the pink emoji of me. We called her little GG and she appears as an astronaut on one T-shirt and on one she’s a doctor. She’s a veterinarian. She’s a nurse. I want to help your girls understand, young little kids and young women, understand that they can achieve whatever they can conceive.”

Gaynor, who also recently became a resident of the state of Murrell Inlet, S.C., plans to release a new single in Nov.

For tickets to her show, go to www.wilsoncentertickets.com.

