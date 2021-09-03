Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A former football player at West Brunswick High School was found dead in his college dorm Thursday morning.

North Carolina Wesleyan College posted on Facebook that the student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive in their residence hall room at approximately 8:48 a.m.

A cause of death was not released. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating.

The college announced that it had canceled Thursday and Friday classes to give students, teachers, and staff time to grieve.

A post on the Facebook group North Carolina Wesleyan Football Fans identified the student as Matthew Clemmons, who was an offensive lineman at West Brunswick High School from 2017-2020 and is currently listed on the college’s football roster.

Prayers to the family and friends of former Trojan, Matthew Clemmons. #onceatrojan #awaysatrojan https://t.co/oJc5S7ZrDe — WBHS Trojans (@WBHS_Trojans) September 2, 2021

“Almost unbelievable that we are dealing with the death of one of our former players again. Second time in four months and this is as tough as the last time. Prayers needed for our football family. Gut wrenching and heart breaking to say the least,” West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman tweeted on Thursday.

This is the second time in less than four months that the West Brunswick football family has suffered a tragic loss.

Back in May, 19-year-old Johnnie Magbie drowned while trying to save his brother, Ahykeem Jones, after he fell from a boat while on the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County, S.C. Jones also died in the accident. Magbie was a standout student at West Brunswick and a the captain of the football team.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.