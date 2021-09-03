First Alert Forecast: gorgeous Labor Day weekend at home as Larry barrels through the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a fantastic Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sunshine, seasonably warm afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s after a cool start, and fresh northeast breezes reinforcing lower-than-normal humidity levels. And in the 79-degree surf: expect one to three-foot breakers to harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend starts with a clear and cool Friday night with low temperatures in the 60s - and perhaps 50s in isolated cases - and finishes with a toasty Labor Day. Storm chances ought to stay low and favorable for your outdoor activities! Catch more details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, customize your location and take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App!

In the tropics: Larry is destined to be powerful and long-lasting Atlantic hurricane. A break in a high pressure ridge should let Larry curve away from North America by early next week. In the unlikely event this friendly track does not materialize, your First Alert Weather Team will advise. A period of enhanced swell, surf, and rip current activity will develop by Labor Day in any case. Please stay focused and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

