COVID-19 cluster identified at Eaton Elementary School

Coronavirus from CDC web site(CDC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cluster of COVID-19 positive cases has been identified at Eaton Elementary School by the New Hanover County Public Health Department.

As the cluster was identified by contact tracing to be within one group, the remainder of the classroom is not required to move to remote learning because of the mask requirement.

A cluster is defined as 5 connected positive cases within a 14-day timeframe.

The classroom will be deep cleaned before class resumes Friday.

