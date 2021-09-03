Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

County commissioners authorize use of $350 million to address violence in schools, community

.
.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Commissioners took a major step on Friday to address violence in our schools and the community by authorizing County Manager Chris Coudriet access to $350 million to do just that.

The multi-million-dollar authorization happened at a joint meeting between the New Hanover County commissioners, the New Hanover County School Board, and members from the City of Wilmington and law enforcement. The meeting was called in response to the shooting at New Hanover High School where one student was shot on Monday.

“The commissioners came here today to take action. We consider this an absolute healthcare crisis, it’s an emergency in our community. I got a lot of flack for selling the hospital but I did it to help us get better healthcare but we also have a pot of money that we are sitting on that we can access when we have a crisis in our community. Kids are being shot at school, this is a crisis. They’re being shot in the street, it’s a crisis. So I would like to make a motion that allows the county manager to access — a part of, not all of it, part of — whatever amount necessary of $350 million that we have set aside to address this crisis that we have in our community,” Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said.

The money is not going to come from the $1.3 billion from the foundation the commissioners created following the hospital sale, instead, this money has been earmarked for commission use.

Coudriet now has permission to use that money to help address violence, but there are questions as to what that will look like. Commissioner Rob Zapple said this motion means that money should no longer be a hold up to implement programs, saying that too often elected leaders discuss ideas, but funding often delays any actual action.

“First off, it is not a blank check ... they are going to work with the staff with the Board of Education, the county commissioners to find those specific programs that have measurable metrics and then we are going to reconvene sometime in October/November to sit down and take a look at where exactly that money will be dedicated to,” Zapple said.

Other leaders from the community, including Judge J. Corpening and District Attorney Ben David, were in attendance at the meeting and weighed in on how to best address violence in our youths.

“I applaud the county commissioners for their leadership and immediately allocating this money, every statistic shows that you spend $1 in crime prevention to save $8 in future costs of incarceration,” David said.

There’s no word yet as to what exactly this money will be used for, but several folks at the meeting mentioned a program used in Durham called Bull City United.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of student who was charged with shooting at high school
Mother of NHHS shooting suspect: ‘They failed my child and they failed me’
Coronavirus from CDC web site
COVID-19 cluster identified at Eaton Elementary School
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
NC Treasurer Dale Folwell asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
“Employment crisis is as real as COVID-19”: State treasurer asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits

Latest News

Howe Street in Southport reopens following sewer pipe replacement project
Volleyball
West Brunswick High varsity volleyball pausing team activities due to COVID
West Brunswick High School
Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm
Richard Donald Mills Jr.
Wilmington man facing kidnapping, rape charges