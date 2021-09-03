Senior Connect
City council to vote on extension of Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now monument

A resolution to continue the City's acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now' monument is under consideration.
A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ monument is under consideration.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On the City of Wilmington’s agenda for its upcoming meeting is a resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ monument.

If approved, the resolution permits the interim city manager to extend the display of the donated monument for another year through September 26, 2022.

The art installation, which was donated in 2020 and erected at the Jervay Memorial Park, was approved by city leaders for a period of one year in a meeting in August 2020.

The 2020 vote was 5-2 in favor of the installation with council members Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson casting the dissenting votes.

‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ - Wilmington leaders vote in favor of art piece

The installation comprises three-dimensional letters that were painted by local artists.

City Council meets Tuesday, September 7, at 6:30 p.m.

