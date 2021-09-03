Brunswick County hosting free cleanup week beginning Sept. 13

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Good news, Brunswick County residents and property owners! Beginning Sept. 13, you can dispose of certain household materials at the county landfill — free of charge.

The county’s Free Cleanup Week runs Sept. 13-18 and items that will be accepted at the landfill include metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris.

Regular household trash and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees. You must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

The landfill is located at 172 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia, 28422.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

