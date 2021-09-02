Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.

Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.(15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee told officers there was “maybe an ounce” of marijuana on her farm, but it turns out she had downplayed the amount just a bit.

According to the 15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee, investigators recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana and 40 plants from the property.

Authorities said they searched a residence nearby and recovered more growing and processed marijuana.

Investigators recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana and 40 plants from the property.
Investigators recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana and 40 plants from the property.(15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee)

The woman, who is referred to as Ms. Brewington on social media, was arrested as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office closed out a monthlong investigation.

The 15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee posted her mugshot on Facebook and added smiley faces over the gesture she made.

The internet has mixed reactions to the mugshot, some saying she has no respect for authorities while others are calling her a hero.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol Eradication Task Force assisted with the search.

The drug task force said all drug cases will be presented to the Jackson County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 25 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle